Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.15 ($61.80).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €48.44 ($56.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €74.60 ($86.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.88.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

