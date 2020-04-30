Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 490 ($6.45). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) target price (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 362.92 ($4.77).

MAB opened at GBX 181.97 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $734.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 361.02. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

