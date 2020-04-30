Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 170

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 234.33 ($3.08).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 154.62 ($2.03) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.25 ($4.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.57.

In related news, insider Peter Coates acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.