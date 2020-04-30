British Land (LON:BLND) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

British Land (LON:BLND) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.06) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 643 ($8.46). HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.14 ($6.99).

British Land stock opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.50) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 372.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 530.98. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg acquired 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £397.86 ($523.36) per share, with a total value of £15,118.68 ($19,887.77). In the last three months, insiders bought 107 shares of company stock worth $1,541,947.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

