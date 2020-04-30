Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) PT Lowered to GBX 679

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 897 ($11.80) to GBX 679 ($8.93) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAND. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Land Securities Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 825 ($10.85) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 801.80 ($10.55).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 695.40 ($9.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 627.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 861.94. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

