Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,597.62 ($34.17).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,263 ($29.77) on Thursday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,511.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

