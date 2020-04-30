Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,597.62 ($34.17).

LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,263 ($29.77) on Thursday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,511.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

British Land Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC
British Land Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC
Land Securities Group PT Lowered to GBX 679
Land Securities Group PT Lowered to GBX 679
Persimmon Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Persimmon Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
NEXT Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
NEXT Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
GlaxoSmithKline Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
GlaxoSmithKline Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered
UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report