NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,810.17 ($76.43).

NXT stock opened at GBX 4,800.93 ($63.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,309.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Analyst Recommendations for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

British Land Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC
British Land Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC
Land Securities Group PT Lowered to GBX 679
Land Securities Group PT Lowered to GBX 679
Persimmon Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Persimmon Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
NEXT Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
NEXT Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
GlaxoSmithKline Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
GlaxoSmithKline Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered
UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report