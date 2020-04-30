NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,150 ($54.59) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,810.17 ($76.43).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT stock opened at GBX 4,800.93 ($63.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,309.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.