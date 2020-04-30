GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Oddo Securities reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,802.82 ($23.72).

GSK opened at GBX 1,680.20 ($22.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,529.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,681.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley purchased 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

