UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.50 ($7.99).
Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.61) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 390 ($5.13) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.