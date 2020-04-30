UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.50 ($7.99).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.61) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 390 ($5.13) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.