Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $180.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

