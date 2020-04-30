Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,251 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

CMF opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

