iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $188.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

