Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,180 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

