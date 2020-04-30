Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 423,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

