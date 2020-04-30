Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.