Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,772 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

British Land Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC
British Land Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC
Land Securities Group PT Lowered to GBX 679
Land Securities Group PT Lowered to GBX 679
Persimmon Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
Persimmon Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group
NEXT Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
NEXT Rating Reiterated by UBS Group
GlaxoSmithKline Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
GlaxoSmithKline Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered
UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Standard Chartered


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report