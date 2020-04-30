Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,772 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

