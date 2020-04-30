Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Position Cut by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,524,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after acquiring an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,540,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.90.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.11.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

