BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.