BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

