Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,367,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $174.80 on Thursday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.