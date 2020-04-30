ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Decreased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $303.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.24 and its 200-day moving average is $279.65. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.