BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.07% of Opus Bank worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 3,154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after acquiring an additional 942,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Opus Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 99,558 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Opus Bank by 861.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 544,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 487,787 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 406,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opus Bank by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 177,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $716.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.44. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.