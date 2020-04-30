Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KN opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. Knowles Corp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

