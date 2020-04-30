BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF opened at $31.14 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $538.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.33 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

