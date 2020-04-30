Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

