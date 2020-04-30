BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 1,425,724 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.