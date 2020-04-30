BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 12,356 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 73.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $911.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.20. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.41%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

