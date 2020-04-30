BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $340.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

