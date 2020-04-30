BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 568,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.