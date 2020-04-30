BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 19,630 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 217.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,533,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,536,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,789.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 754,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 316,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

