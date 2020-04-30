BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,666,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

