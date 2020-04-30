DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Raised by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of XRAY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

