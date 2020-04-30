National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Bank by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NBHC stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

