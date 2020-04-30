BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

