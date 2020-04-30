BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Shares in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,222 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 14,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in BHP Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 26,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investec upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

