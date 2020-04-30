953 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $494.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

