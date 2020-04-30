ARP Americas LP Sells 10,560 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ARP Americas LP lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.85. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

