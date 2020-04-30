ARP Americas LP Cuts Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

ARP Americas LP cut its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,706 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter.

SHO stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

