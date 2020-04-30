ARP Americas LP Buys Shares of 10,700 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $24,484,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $13,965,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $11,439,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $11,192,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.