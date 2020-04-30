ARP Americas LP Invests $453,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $201.43 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.93.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,205 shares of company stock worth $1,932,893. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

