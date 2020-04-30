ARP Americas LP Sells 17,374 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SWX opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

