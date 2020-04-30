ARP Americas LP Purchases Shares of 1,900 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.35.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total transaction of $72,842.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $317.45 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.