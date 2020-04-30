ARP Americas LP Increases Stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 265.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYND. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.01.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.97. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

