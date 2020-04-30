ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3,402.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. TheStreet lowered Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of DOX opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

