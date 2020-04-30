ARP Americas LP Sells 837 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ARP Americas LP lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in CSX by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CSX by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

CSX stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.