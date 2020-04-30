Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,991,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,079,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,822,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,996,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,464,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

