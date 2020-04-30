ARP Americas LP Buys 7,970 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 179.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $61.45 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.