ARP Americas LP Grows Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,429,000 after buying an additional 128,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,522 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,751,000 after acquiring an additional 190,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after acquiring an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

CMC stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

