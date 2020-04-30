Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,589,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 257,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,904,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after acquiring an additional 319,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

