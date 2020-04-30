Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 430 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 2.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

